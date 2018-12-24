59°
Man accused of stealing nearly $1,300 worth of cologne.

Monday, December 24 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: News Star

MONROE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man is accused of trying to shoplift nearly $1,300 worth of cologne.
 
The arrest report by Monroe police says a witness in a Pecanland Mall store saw 61-year-old Dwight Davis of Ruston put 14 bottles of cologne in his purse and try to leave without paying. The estimated total value was $1,260, working out to $90 a bottle.
 
The News-Star reports that Davis was arrested Friday on one count of felony theft.
 
The Ouachita Parish jail's website indicated that he remained in jail Monday, with his bond set at $3,500.
 
It was not clear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.
 
A woman who answered a number listed for his address in an online directory said she had nothing to say.

