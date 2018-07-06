88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of stealing more than three acres of timber in Livingston Parish

11 hours 53 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 July 06, 2018 10:30 AM July 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man could face several years behind bars after he allegedly stole acres worth of timber.

In May 2018, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty agents received a complaint that a suspect entered into a contract with a Livingston Parish landowner to harvest approximately 3.5 acres of his mixed hardwood and pine timber.

The suspect was identified as Derma Brent O'Neal.

The harvesting of the timber began in July 2016. According to a release, after the logging harvesting was completed, the landowner was not compensated for the timber.

The value of the harvested timber is estimated at approximately $3,000.

“Timber is a major industry in our state and we aggressively pursue timber theft complaints in an effort to protect landowners. We encourage anyone who is aware of this type of activity to please contact our Office of Forestry at 225-925-4500,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain.

O’Neal is charged with theft over $1,000 for the timber harvested in Livingston Parish. If convicted, O’Neal could face up to five years in prison and/or up to $3,000 in fines.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days