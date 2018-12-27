81°
Man accused of stealing more than $1,600 in merchandise
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man after he walked out of a department store without paying for his items.
The incident was reported at a Dillard's on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest report, Eddie Marshall was seen on security video taking several items before walking out of the store.
Once Marshall was escorted back, authorities found 24 stolen items on his person. According to a store manager, the items were valued at approximately $1,692.05.
Marshall was arrested and charged with theft.
