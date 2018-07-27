Man accused of stealing money, gun during vehicle burglaries

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man they believe is responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries in Baton Rouge.

James London arrested Thursday and charged with simple burglary, access devices fraud, theft of a firearm, and theft.

According to the arrest report at least two of the thefts happened at the Burbank BREC Dog Park. One happened on July 8. The victim went to walk their dog and returned later to find their gun stolen from their vehicle.

The second theft at the park was reported on July 23. The victim advised that he parked his vehicle at the dog park on Burbank Drive and left his windows open. When the victim returned to his vehicle, he noticed his money clip was gone.

The third theft was reported at a CVS on Bluebonnet on July 24. In that incident, the suspect smashed the vehicle's window and stole $500.

London previously was booked into jail for a vehicle burglary on June 29 and was released the next day after posting bond.