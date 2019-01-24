36°
Man accused of stealing gun, cash from local business
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man they say burglarized a local business last year.
The incident was reported on August 20 at a location in the 6200 block of Plank Road. After watching surveillance video at the scene, detectives discovered that the suspect climbed a 12-foot wall and entered the business through the ceiling.
Once inside, the suspect took more than $20,000 in cash and a pistol. According to the arrest report, the suspect left a flashlight at the scene.
DNA taken from the flashlight helped authorities identify the suspect as Devon Jackson.
Jackson was charged with theft of a firearm, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.
