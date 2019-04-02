Man accused of stealing funds from youth baseball league

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities say a man is facing a theft charge after allegedly taking thousands of dollars from a youth baseball league.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Blaine Curole served as the president of the Larose-Cut Off Baseball League from 2015 to 2017. During that time, the suspect opened a bank account for the league at a local bank.

At the end of 2017, Curole turned over financial records to the board of directors. That was when the board discovered several discrepancies including over $16,000 in debit card charges. The charges were made at various stores, restaurants, and gas stations. There were also checks cashed for $3,600 with no explanation.

In January 2018, the board met with Curloe to disclose their findings. During the meeting, Curole allegedly admitted to using the funds for personal use and requested the board give him the total amount he owed and time to pay it back. Authorities say the board granted Curole's request, but he never paid the funds back.

At that point, the board contacted the sheriff's office. During the investigation, detectives found nearly $40,000 in discrepancies with the account during the time Curole had access to it.

Curole turned himself Monday and he booked on one count of felony theft. Curole was later released after posting a $10,000 bond.