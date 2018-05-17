Man accused of stealing counterfeit money, sex toys during armed robbery

BATON ROUGE- A man is facing an armed robbery charge for his role in a theft earlier this year.

At 11 p.m. on February 2, Anthony Boyd, Justin Jenkins, and Henry Williams robbed a victim in her apartment on Town South Avenue. According to the arrest report, Boyd pointed a black handgun at the woman and asked her "where is the money."

The victim explained that she gave the men $5,000 worth of fake money used for promotional purposes. The arrest report states that Boyd took the money, the victim's cellphone, and a bag containing sex toys.

The suspects left the scene in a dark-colored SUV, which was later determined to belong to Jenkins.

Boyd was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of armed robbery.