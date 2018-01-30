57°
Man accused of stealing Castor oil to help friend in jail

8 hours 49 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, January 30 2018 Jan 30, 2018 January 30, 2018 7:50 AM January 30, 2018 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- A man has been arrested after he was allegedly seen stealing Castor oil from a business.

Andrew Mathews, is charged with theft of petroleum products. 

Sunday, surveillance video caught Mathews taking two pallets of Castor oil from the yard of the Reo Processing facility. When contacted by authorities, Mathews admitted to stealing the oil and stated he needed the money to help a friend who was in jail.

Mathews was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and bonded out Monday.

