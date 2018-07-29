Man accused of stalking, threatening ex-girlfriend with knife

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested early Sunday morning is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and threatening her with a knife.

Bradley Smith was arrested Sunday and booked on one count of stalking.

The sheriff's office responded to a call around 12:30 Sunday morning at Perkins Rowe.

According to EBRSO, the victim says her ex-boyfriend had been following her around town from a relative's house. From the residence, he then followed her to a BREC park. Officials said when the victim confronted Smith at the park, he threatened her with a knife.

Smith was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and will be charged accordingly.