Man accused of stalking, threatening ex-girlfriend with knife

4 hours 37 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, July 29 2018 Jul 29, 2018 July 29, 2018 5:13 PM July 29, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested early Sunday morning is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and threatening her with a knife.

Bradley Smith was arrested Sunday and booked on one count of stalking.

The sheriff's office responded to a call around 12:30 Sunday morning at Perkins Rowe.

According to EBRSO, the victim says her ex-boyfriend had been following her around town from a relative's house. From the residence, he then followed her to a BREC park. Officials said when the victim confronted Smith at the park, he threatened her with a knife.

Smith was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and will be charged accordingly.

