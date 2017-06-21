Man accused of sneaking into home, raping 6-year-old

IBERVILLE PARISH- Authorities have arrested a man accused of sneaking into a family's home, raping a 6-year-old girl and threatening one of her relatives.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Patrick Callegan of White Castle was questioned after he allegedly raped the girl Sunday morning. Callegan reportedly entered the home without permission and sexually assaulted the child.

The sheriff's office says the adults who were in the home at the time did not see or hear him enter the house.

Investigators questioned Callegan Monday and advised him to stay away from the child and her family. After Callegan left the sheriff's office, he allegedly sent a text message to one of the victim's relatives, threatening to kill them.

Callegan has been arrested for first-degree rape, unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling and tampering with a witness.