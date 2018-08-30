Man accused of six Baton Rouge vehicle burglaries arrested

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for six vehicle burglaries in Baton Rouge.

The first two burglaries were reported on June 18 in the 600 block of Richland Avenue. According to the arrest report, in one case the victim's car window was smashed and her purse was stolen. At the scene, police found a brick in the victim's front seat. In the second burglary that day, the woman said someone rummaged through her vehicle but nothing was missing.

The final four burglaries were reported in July and August. Authorities say in many of the incidents, the victim's purses were taken.

Darius Follins is charged with burglary of an automobile, resisting an officer, and six counts of simple burglary.