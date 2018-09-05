Man accused of shooting victims after losing dice game arrested

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man who shot two people after losing money in a dice game last month.

The incident was reported on August 14 in the 4700 block of Shelly Street around 4 p.m. According to the arrest report, the victims were shooting dice inside when the suspect lost his money.

The suspect was identified as Devonte Ennis.

After losing his money Ennis allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victims, and demanded his money back. At that point, one the victims threw the money in Ennis' face. According to the arrest report, that's when the shooting began.

Both victims were hit by the gunfire. They were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.