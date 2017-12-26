Man accused of shooting two people after Christmas Eve fight

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man for allegedly shooting two people on Christmas Eve after a brawl.

According to official documents, James McManus fired several rounds hitting the victims. That shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Bluewater Drive.

Deputies arrived on the scene where two victims, ages 22 and 14, had sustained gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.

Detectives later learned that the shooting occurred following a domestic dispute between a female relative of McManus and her husband. She then called her family members to confront her husband. That confrontation turned into a physical fight where McManus opened fire.

The victims were transported to the hospital.

McManus was later identified as the shooter and admitted to firing his gun at the ground to keep family members from fighting.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property. He's held on a $25,000 bond.