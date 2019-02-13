Man accused of shooting at vehicle, injuring one

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman last month.

On January 22, officers were called to a location in the 10100 block of Avenue B in reference to a shots fired call. At the scene, authorities found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in both legs.

According to the arrest report, the victim was driving down the road when an unknown suspect shot at her from a porch of a residence. The bullet went through the door and struck the victim's right leg. The bullet then exited her right leg and went through her left one.

The shooter was later identified as Cody Crump.

Tuesday morning, police arrived at a residence in the 4500 block of North Street in an attempt to locate Crump due to an active warrant for his arrest. He was found inside and taken into custody.

While searching Crump, authorities found several drugs on his person.

Authorities also located a second person at the scene identified as Larriana Hughes. According to her arrest report, police say Hughes knew Crump was wanted by police.

Crump was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of Xanax, possession of marijuana, and possession of MDMA.

Hughes was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and accessory after the fact to aggravated damage to property.