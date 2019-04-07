Man accused of shooting 18-wheeler with paintball gun

ST. JOHN PARISH - State police arrested a Hammond man who allegedly shot an 18-wheeler with a paintball gun.

20-year-old Nicholas V. Scott was arrested on various charges as a result of the incident.

Police were notified of the incident shortly after 11:00 am, after receiving a call from a motorist traveling North on I-55 in St. John the Baptist Parish.

The motorist stated that he was driving an 18-wheeler in the right lane when a gray Ford Mustang passed him in the left lane.

As the Mustang passed, he noticed what appeared to be the barrel of a gun emerge from the passenger side window. The victim stated he then heard what sounded like multiple gunshots, and realized his vehicle was being struck.

Police located the reported Mustang on I-55 near US Hwy 51. Troopers discovered a paintball gun in the vehicle. Scott was a passenger in the Mustang and confessed to firing the paintball gun at the 18-wheeler.

Scott was booked into the St. John Parish jail on charges of aggravated assault, and simple criminal damage to property.