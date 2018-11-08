64°
Man accused of shooting 15-year-old girl following argument

Thursday, November 08 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - A 20-year-old man in New Orleans has been arrested in connection to a shooting that sent a 15-year-old girl to the hospital.

The incident happened on November 4 around before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Thayer Street in Algiers, according to WWL-TV. The New Orleans Police Department said the girl reportedly received a message from Eric Irons asking to meet at an abandoned home.

After arriving at the scene, the two got into an argument. Authorities say Irons allegedly took out a gun from his backpack and shot the victim. The girl was hit in the chest and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Irons was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated second-degree battery by shooting.

