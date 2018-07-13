80°
Man accused of sexually assaulting juveniles
ST. MARTINVILLE- Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man after two juveniles accused him of sexual assault.
Deputies began investigating Nickolas Bijeaux after the first victim reported the alleged sexual abuse. Upon further investigation, authorities learned of a second juvenile who was also sexually assaulted, according to a release.
Bijeaux was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with first-degree rape and sexual battery.
