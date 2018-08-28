Man accused of sexually abusing girl for number of years

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 39-year-old man after he allegedly abused a girl multiple times.

On August 9, the victim said she had been sexually abused by the suspect starting in 2009 and ending in 2013. At the time the abuse started, the victim was six.

The suspect was identified as Cevedeo Gomez. According to the arrest report, all of the incidents of abuse happened at an apartment on East Walker Court.

The report describes at least three separate sexual abuse incidents. During one of the encounters, Gomez was sitting on the couch with the girl when he allegedly grabbed her hand and placed it on his crotch.

Gomez was charged with sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles.