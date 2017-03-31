84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

1 hour 13 minutes 23 seconds ago March 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2017 Friday, March 31 2017 March 31, 2017 3:57 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge man faces rape charges after police say he forced a child to perform sex acts on him.

Lenard J Taylor, 30, was charged with first degree rape Friday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Documents say a 12-year-old’s mother contacted Baton Rouge Police after learning that Taylor had tried several times to video call the victim. The victim, with her mother observing, sent a text message to the Taylor asking “what you want?” and Taylor responded “you.”

Police interviewed the victim in February who told investigators that Taylor had previously sexually assaulted her when she was between the ages of five and six years old.

According to arrest documents, the victim said Taylor forced her to perform sex acts on him whenever she was left alone with him. Taylor then told her that something bad would happen to her if she said anything.

Police say the victim was able positively identify Taylor in a photographic lineup as her attacker. He was arrested on the above charges. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days