Man accused of sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge man faces rape charges after police say he forced a child to perform sex acts on him.

Lenard J Taylor, 30, was charged with first degree rape Friday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Documents say a 12-year-old’s mother contacted Baton Rouge Police after learning that Taylor had tried several times to video call the victim. The victim, with her mother observing, sent a text message to the Taylor asking “what you want?” and Taylor responded “you.”

Police interviewed the victim in February who told investigators that Taylor had previously sexually assaulted her when she was between the ages of five and six years old.

According to arrest documents, the victim said Taylor forced her to perform sex acts on him whenever she was left alone with him. Taylor then told her that something bad would happen to her if she said anything.

Police say the victim was able positively identify Taylor in a photographic lineup as her attacker. He was arrested on the above charges.