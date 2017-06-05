Man accused of several burglaries, thefts in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON – A man was arrested after the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office linked him to several crimes in the area.

The sheriff's office arrested 25-year-old Seth Vallet after deputies linked him to four shed burglaries, 11 vehicle burglaries, two vehicle thefts and one theft.



On May 30, members of the sheriff's office Uniform Patrol Division responded to Adora Avenue in Denham Springs in reference to a vehilce theft. The sheriff's office says the vehicle was being taken overnight and returned by the morning. The victim would notice the vehicle parked at different angles and the fuel would be low. After checking mileage, the victim told deputies that the vehicle was driven 60 miles while the victim was sleeping.



The sheriff's office says the victim waited for the vehicle to return and the driver got out and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.



Deputies were able to identify Vallet as the suspect and it was learned that he had several active warrants out for his arrest. Deputies went to Vallet's home and found him hiding under his bed.



According to the sheriff's office, deputies found items stolen from recent vehicle burglaries in the area. More items found by deputies were connected to several other open cases.



Detectives say the investigation continues and more charges are pending.