Man accused of sending threatening texts, social media messages

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man accused of sending several threatening messages via text and social media.

The first incident happened on May 29, 2017, according to arrest documents. Authorities say Lyndon Johnson sent a victim 50 threatening text messages.

Johnson also allegedly tried to reach the victim on social media, forcing her to block him. After being blocked, the suspect allegedly started leaving threatening comments on the victim's photos on another social media site.

Authorities say the second incident happened on June 3, 2017. Johnston allegedly called the victim 60 times and sent threatening text messages saying he was to kill the woman and a member of her family.

Johnston was arrested and charged with two counts of improper telephone communication and cyberstalking.