Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of running marijuana growing operation out of Assumption Parish home
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Deputies arrested a man after they found a hydroponics operation used to produce marijuana inside a home.
As part of a continuing narcotics investigation parish-wide, agents in Assumption Parish received a tip that a marijuana growing operation was being run out of a home in Bayou L'Ourse. Authorities learned that 32-year-old Michael Gagliano was the suspect running the operation.
Tuesday night, agents executed a search warrant and seized a significant amount of marijuana and a firearm, according to deputies. Authorities also noted that a child under the age of 17 was at the home.
Gagliano was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
-Manufacture, production, cultivation of marijuana
-Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles
-Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance
-Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Capitol Area Reentery Coalition Job and Resource Fair
-
Tech education night classes to be hel din Livingston Parish
-
One transported after being hit by vehicle near Baton Rouge General
-
Chief Murphy Paul to hold press conference amid week of violence
-
A&E show featuring EBR first responders to air tonight