Man accused of running marijuana growing operation out of Assumption Parish home

3 hours 23 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 August 16, 2018 5:42 AM August 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Deputies arrested a man after they found a hydroponics operation used to produce marijuana inside a home. 

As part of a continuing narcotics investigation parish-wide, agents in Assumption Parish received a tip that a marijuana growing operation was being run out of a home in Bayou L'Ourse. Authorities learned that 32-year-old Michael Gagliano was the suspect running the operation.

Tuesday night, agents executed a search warrant and seized a significant amount of marijuana and a firearm, according to deputies. Authorities also noted that a child under the age of 17 was at the home.

Gagliano was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

-Manufacture, production, cultivation of marijuana

-Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles

-Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

-Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

