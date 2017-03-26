Man accused of robbing Baton Rouge Circle K, Slaughter store just days apart

BATON ROUGE - A man with a history of armed robbery allegedly robbed a Circle K store and a grocery store just days apart.

According to arrest records, on March 15 just before 3 a.m., a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were called to the Circle K located in the 12000 block of Plank Road.

An employee at the store told police that a man entered the store, selected an item and approached her at the register. The employee said she rang up the item and the suspect demanded that she put everything in a bag.

Unaware that she was being robbed, the employee told the man that he only had the one item, a bag of peanuts, and it was in a bag. The suspect again told her to put everything in the bag, to which the employee responded that she had placed his item in a bag.

The suspect then told the employee to put all of the register's money in the bag as well, according to arrest records. The employee then dialed 911 on her cell phone and opened the register.

The employee told police she took all of the cash out of the register. She said the suspect also told her to put some Kool cigarettes in the bag with the cash.

The suspect then left the store in a dark four-door sedan and headed north on Plank Road.

The suspects never showed a weapon, or said he had one, but kept his right hand in his pocket during the incident.

The suspect was later identified as Donald Gray, 51, of Zachary.

Video from the store showed a tall dark skin black male, heavy set, wearing a black cap, black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, with a white goatee. The vehicle was determined to be a 90's model Oldsmobile or Buick, black in color.

On March 17, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was contacted about an armed robbery at Paw Paws Grocery in Slaughter, located in East Feliciana Parish.

Gray was determined to be a suspect in the robbery based on detailed information provided to authorities. According to arrest records, from the picture provided, it was evident the physical description from the Circle K robbery matched, even wearing the same clothes.

Gray has reportedly been arrested several times for armed robbery, and is currently on parole for a similar offense, according to arrest records.

Further investigation would show that Gray was previously stopped in February in a black four door 1994 Oldsmobile 88. The Baton Rouge City officer that stopped Gray was contacted and sent a picture taken during the robbery. The officer advised that the suspect in the picture was the man he had contacted.

Gray was arrested, charged and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple robbery. His bond was set at $500,000.