Man accused of robbing 92-year-old military veteran

SLIDELL - Police have arrested a man who robbed a 92-year-old military veteran earlier this month.

On December 13, officers with the Slidell Police Department responded to a home a retirement community. The victim said a person knocked on his front door around 5:45 p.m. When the man opened the door a suspect, armed with a gun, forced his way into the home.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Gabriel.

Police say Gabriel stole the victim's cash, medications, and his 2006 Chevrolet Malibu. He then fled the scene.

Nearby surveillance video captured a photo of Gabriel which was released to the public Friday. The suspect was located and arrested for an outstanding warrant while detectives continued to investigate the home invasion.

Over the weekend, detectives conducted multiple search warrants and were able to locate evidence linking Gabriel to the robbery. The victim's vehicle was found abandoned in Lacombe.

Through the course of the investigation, police discovered the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office was investigating a similar robbery in the area where the vehicle was found. According to the sheriff's office, Gabriel confessed to that robbery.

The sheriff's office charged him with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and use of a firearm.

Police charged Gabriel with armed robbery by use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and theft of a motor vehicle.