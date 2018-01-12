Man accused of robbery, assault of former roommate

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man is facing several charges including armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping after an attack in October.

According to the affidavit, on Oct. 10, the victim was getting things out of his vehicle in the parking lot of his apartment complex when a man on a white bike approached him.

The man on the bike was identified as 28-year-old Timothy Elbert. The victim said he knew Elbert because the two lived together at one point.

After getting off the bike, Elbert pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and hit the victim in the back of the head. After the attack, Elbert demanded the victim take him inside the apartment. Once inside, Elbert demanded money.

The victim handed over his cellphone which had $550 in cash inside the case. Elbert, according to the victim, counted the money in front of him and said he would kill him if he contacted police.

He was later identified in a photographic line-up and arrested.

Elbert is charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated kidnapping.