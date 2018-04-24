76°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of raping toddler, intended AIDS exposure
MONROE (AP) - A Louisiana man accused of raping a 3-year-old has been charged in a separate case with intentionally exposing others to the AIDS virus.
Twenty-five-year-old Levon Jennings was charged on April 9 with first-degree rape and oral sexual battery. News outlets cite an arrest warrant that says the toddler told her mother Jennings did something "ugly" to her. The warrant says a medical examination revealed the possibility of sexual assault.
Outlets report that police say a separate investigation spurred the exposure charge. Ouachita Parish Health Unit records say Jennings tested positive for HIV in 2013 and was notified of the results. Jennings' arrest warrant says he denied any knowledge of having HIV.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New details on I-10 widening from Highland Rd. to Hwy. 73
-
$9B chemical plant to be built near Sunshine Bridge in St. James...
-
Rare aircraft brings piece of history to Hammond
-
Walk-On's celebrates breaking ground on first West Baton Rouge restaurant
-
Mayor expects an update on downtown library Tuesday