Man accused of raping toddler, intended AIDS exposure

Photo: The News Star

MONROE (AP) - A Louisiana man accused of raping a 3-year-old has been charged in a separate case with intentionally exposing others to the AIDS virus.

Twenty-five-year-old Levon Jennings was charged on April 9 with first-degree rape and oral sexual battery. News outlets cite an arrest warrant that says the toddler told her mother Jennings did something "ugly" to her. The warrant says a medical examination revealed the possibility of sexual assault.

Outlets report that police say a separate investigation spurred the exposure charge. Ouachita Parish Health Unit records say Jennings tested positive for HIV in 2013 and was notified of the results. Jennings' arrest warrant says he denied any knowledge of having HIV.