Man accused of raping juveniles, giving them STD

Photo: WWL-TV

ST. LANDRY PARISH- A man is accused of raping two juveniles and giving them a sexually transmitted disease.

Detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office interviewed 34-year old Travis Roberston after a victim reported he had sex with her, WWL-TV reports.

The victim, who is under the age of 12, tested positive for an STD. Robertson denied touching the victim, however, DNA test results showed he was positive for the same STD as the young girl.

During the investigation, another victim came forward. The juvenile, who is under the age of 14, reported that Robertson also had sex with her. She was taken to the St. Landry Parish Health Unit, and tested positive for the same stand of STD as Robertson, according to WWL-TV.

Robertson was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree rape and sexual battery. Bond was set at $250,000.