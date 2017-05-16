64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of raping a 4-year-old child

1 hour 25 minutes ago May 16, 2017 May 16, 2017 Tuesday, May 16 2017 May 16, 2017 4:43 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A Baker man is behind bars for allegedly raping a four-year-old child.

32-year-old Michael Matthews faces charges of aggravated rape and sexual battery for the incident that reportedly occured sometime between April 3 and April 19.

According to arrest documents, the victim told both the victim's father and grandfather what happened at the home. The victim was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for inspection and the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services was contacted.

The victim and the victim's father positively identified Matthew as the victim's attacker when Baker Police showed them a picture of him, arrest documents note.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days