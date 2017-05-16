64°
Man accused of raping a 4-year-old child
A Baker man is behind bars for allegedly raping a four-year-old child.
32-year-old Michael Matthews faces charges of aggravated rape and sexual battery for the incident that reportedly occured sometime between April 3 and April 19.
According to arrest documents, the victim told both the victim's father and grandfather what happened at the home. The victim was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for inspection and the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services was contacted.
The victim and the victim's father positively identified Matthew as the victim's attacker when Baker Police showed them a picture of him, arrest documents note.
