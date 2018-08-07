Man accused of raping 6-year-old while her mother was at work

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 6-year-old girl while her mother was out of the house.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Jeremy Thompson had been left alone with the girl on March 12 after her mother left for work that morning.

The victim told investigators that Thompson had caught her in her sister's room and told her she was in trouble. He then allegedly wrapped a shirt around her head and raped her multiple times. She added that he stopped when she began to cry, only to tell her to "shut up."

The girl told her mother about the encounter when she came home, and she contacted the sheriff's office.

Deputies located Thompson Tuesday and placed him under arrest. He is charged with first-degree rape.