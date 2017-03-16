Man accused of raping 14-year-old in 2015

BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge man faces second-degree rape charges after police say he raped a 14-year-old nearly three years ago.

According to arrest records, Keon Aaron, 25, was charged with second-degree rape Wednesday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Documents say Baton Rouge Police opened the investigation in June 2016. A relative of the 14-year-old victim contacted police and said the girl was sexually assaulted.

At a later interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim told investigators that she had been raped sometime at the beginning of the 2015 school year.

The victim said Aaron had come to her house to massage her shoulders but took things too far. Aaron allegedly began tugging on her shorts resulting in a shoving match between the two. The victim said she punched Aaron before he pinned her to the ground and raped her.

Police note that the victim was unable to provide her attackers last name but identified Aaron in a photographic lineup as “the person who stole my virginity and raped me.”

The victim’s mother told investigators that she saw Aaron talking to the victim one day after school. She also saw inappropriate text messages between Aaron and her daughter on the victim’s phone.

Arrest documents say Aaron was 25 years old at the time of the crime. He also has prior arrests for illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting an officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.