Man accused of raping 13-year-old in 2014

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested following the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl that happened in July 2014.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 30-year-old Elmer Castillo Wednesday on the charge of forcible rape.

According to arrest documents, the victim told police she was leaving her bathroom when Castillo pulled her into his bedroom where he raped her. After the incident, Castillo got up and told the victim that no one would believe her if she told anyone, arrest documents note.

The victim's mother told police that when she got home from the gym that night, she saw Castillo pulling up his pants in the hallway near the bedroom. When the mother confronted him, he told her he was just leaving the bathroom. When the mother confronted the victim, she told her mother that she was just taking pictures. When the mother threatened to call police, the victim told her what happened.

The alleged incident occured sometime between July 11, 2014, and July 28, 2014, arrest documents note.

Castillo is being held without bond.