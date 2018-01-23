Man accused of rape of woman he has known since childhood

BATON ROUGE- A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman who has known him since childhood has been arrested, police records show.

Jerry Avants, Jr., was booked on two counts of sexual battery and two counts of third-degree rape.

Avants, 36, contacted the woman on Facebook and asked if he could visit. He arrived about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman told authorities she has known Avants since she was about 14.

She said Avants attacked her as they both sat on her couch, first groping her but then escalating the assault when she tried to get him to stop, according to Avant's arrest warrant.

He left her apartment after the crime, she reported.