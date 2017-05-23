Man accused of rape, child endangerment

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police say a man is accused of raping a woman while her three children were inside the home Monday.

Stephonne Ladale Lewis Jr. was charged with second-degree rape and domestic abuse battery/ child endangerment. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Monday.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lewis was upset with the woman Monday morning because he believed she was cheating on him. The woman said she went to her bedroom and undressed to take a shower when Lewis entered the room and touched her without her consent. When she tried to flee, Lewis grabbed her by the neck and raped her.

The woman told police that she said "this is rape" during the attack and Lewis responded, "I don't give a f***." A 5-month-old child was in the bedroom when the rape took place. Two other children were inside the home at the time.

“The defendant then went into the livingroom and fell asleep on the sofa while the victim sat in her room and cried,” documents say. The victim then contacted police after Lewis left the home.

Police say Lewis returned to the home and saw marked police units at the scene. He then drove past the scene and crashed his vehicle into another car while trying to flee.

Investigators say Lewis said he and the woman were fighting earlier in the day but had consensual “makeup sex.” He said the woman said he was being too rough during sex but never told him to stop.

Officers note that Lewis has a history of domestic abuse against the victim. He was arrested in 2015, 2013 and twice in 2012. Police say he was also previously arrested on a violation of a protective order, false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and cruelty to juveniles.