Man accused of rape after kidnapping woman from Coursey Boulevard apartment

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested for an alleged rape and kidnapping that happened in early November 2016.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 39-year-old Derrick Shelbia for felony charges of first degree rape, second degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

The victim told officers she left her apartment on Coursey Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. and walked past Shelbia. She stated that she noticed he was following her. According to arrest documents, when she turned around, he was pointing a gun at her. Shelbia then forced her to get into her car and directed her to an abandoned residence on Old Hammond Highway.

According to arrest documents, when they arrived at the home, Shelbia duct taped her hands behind her back and led her to the backyard where Shelbia raped her. Shelbia then took the woman back to the car, where he raped her a second time.

Shelbia then untaped the victim's hands, put her in the trunk of her car and drove around for several hours, arrest documents note. The woman stated that Shelbia let her get out of the trunk several times to drink water and move to the backseat. She told officers she remembered being at a park in Gonzales during one of the stops. Shelbia eventually brought her back to her apartment and made her clean herself up before he left, arrest documents note.

Louisiana State Police received DNA collected from the victim's sexual assault exam that matched Shelbia.

Additionally, the woman positively identified the suspect as her attacker in a photo lineup.

Shelbia is being held without bond.