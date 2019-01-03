55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man accused of posting private video of victim online

Thursday, January 03 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of posting an inappropriate video of a woman on social media has been arrested.

According to the victim, she didn't know the video was shared until a third party told her. Alvin Lewis is accused of posting the video without the victim's consent.

While speaking with authorities, Lewis denied posted the video or even having his phone in his possession at the time the video was posted.

Lewis was arrested and charged with nonconsensual disclosure of private images.

