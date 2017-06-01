Man accused of not completing repairs for 75-year-old after paid $20,000

BATON ROUGE – A man has been arrested after police say he failed to complete repair work on a 75-year-old woman's home following the August flood.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 51-year-old Donald Tolliver on charges of home improvement fraud and theft of assets of an aged/disabled person.

According to police, the woman entered into a verbal contract with Tolliver on October 21 to complete repairs to her home due to damages caused by the August flood. Tolliver provided the woman with a written repair estimate of $22,141 to complete the work. The victim paid Tolliver a total of $20,161 for repairs, according to arrest documents.

According to arrest documents, the victim also provided police with photos of unpainted walls, cabinets not hung, buckling floor tile and unfinished work to her bathroom. The victim stated that she made several attempts to get Tolliver to return to complete the work, but was unsuccessful. She stated the last time Tolliver was at her home to do repair work was on March 9.

Tolliver was arrested on the above charges and booked accordingly.