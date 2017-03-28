Man accused of not completing construction work on home

BATON ROUGE – Police say a man has been arrested for not completing construction work on a home that he was paid more than $1,000 to do.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 48-year-old Andrew Darian on charges on home improvement fraud, felony theft and misapplication of payment.

According to police, the victim stated that he hired Darian of Fresh Look Exteriors to install windows at his home. The victim stated that he entered into a contract with Darian in October and paid him a deposit of $1,253.

The victim stated that Darian told him that the windows would take a while to be delivered due to the August flood. According to arrest records, the victim stated that he had not heard from Darian for a month and when he called him, Darian made excuses as to why the work had not been completed.

The victim stated that the last time he was able to contact Darian was by phone in January. According to arrest documents, as of March 22 Darian has not made an attempt to complete the work, deliver the windows or return the money that was paid in October.

Darian was arrested on the above charges.