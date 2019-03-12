Man accused of murdering 9-year-old found stuffed in duffel bag

LOS ANGELES - A man has been charged with the murder of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones, whose body was found in a duffel bag in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department tells ABC News Lamar Hunt, 38, was charged Tuesday with one count of murder and is set to be arraigned later in the day. Hunt is reportedly the boyfriend of the girl's mother.

The girl's body was discovered March 5 near an equestrian trail in Hacienda Heights. The victim was unidentified at the time and investigators released sketches as they urged the public to help identify her.

Investigators said two persons of interest were detained over the weekend. The cause of death was being withheld, according to the coroner.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that "information regarding the second person of interest is being withheld pending further investigation."

Investigators found Hunt Saturday morning sleeping in his car in a parking lot near San Diego International Airport.