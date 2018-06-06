67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of multiple armed robberies arrested

1 hour 19 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 June 06, 2018 6:00 AM June 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A man accused of robbing a restaurant and other locations is now behind bars.

The suspect is facing multiple charges including armed robbery. On October 12, a robber entered a Waffle House on Airline Highway armed with a silver revolver and demanded money.

According to the arrest report, the man was wearing a dark-colored wig and a dark bandana that covered his mouth and nose. The robber was identified as Maurice Potillo Jr.

A waitress at the restaurant gave Potillo her tip money, which totaled $50. Another employee ran out of the building, which prompted Potillo to leave.

The arrest report states that Potillo was responsible for several other robberies in the area where he wore the same clothing, brandished the same gun, and fled the scene in the same car. During a stakeout operation on October 23, Potillo was seen casing a local store.

Potillo is charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm, and additional penalties. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days