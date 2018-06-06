Man accused of multiple armed robberies arrested

BATON ROUGE- A man accused of robbing a restaurant and other locations is now behind bars.

The suspect is facing multiple charges including armed robbery. On October 12, a robber entered a Waffle House on Airline Highway armed with a silver revolver and demanded money.

According to the arrest report, the man was wearing a dark-colored wig and a dark bandana that covered his mouth and nose. The robber was identified as Maurice Potillo Jr.

A waitress at the restaurant gave Potillo her tip money, which totaled $50. Another employee ran out of the building, which prompted Potillo to leave.

The arrest report states that Potillo was responsible for several other robberies in the area where he wore the same clothing, brandished the same gun, and fled the scene in the same car. During a stakeout operation on October 23, Potillo was seen casing a local store.

Potillo is charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm, and additional penalties.