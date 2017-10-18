Man accused of molesting young child, released on bond

LAFOURCHE PARISH- A man turned himself in to authorities Tuesday after he allegedly molested a young child.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Jacob Dedon of Galliano was charged with sexual battery of a child under the age of 10.

Authorities say the investigation began in late September after they received a report that Dedon had molested the child. Detectives soon obtained a warrant for Dedon’s arrest.

Dedon turned himself in Tuesday at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. Dedon was booked with Sexual Battery (Forcible Fondling). He was released later that same day after posting his $75,000 bond.

Dedon has since been ordered to stay away from the victim.