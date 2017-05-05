Man accused of molesting 11-year-old after flood

BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl shortly after the August flood last year.

Bernard Stephons Edwards was charged with a felony count of aggravated crime against nature. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday.

According to the arrest warrant, an 11-year-old victim told Baton Rouge Police investigators that Edwards touched her inappropriately. Detectives collected the victim’s clothing and sent it to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

In May, the LSP Crime Lab told detectives that male DNA was discovered on the victim’s underwear.