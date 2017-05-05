71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of molesting 11-year-old after flood

1 hour 45 minutes 31 seconds ago May 05, 2017 May 5, 2017 Friday, May 05 2017 May 05, 2017 11:04 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl shortly after the August flood last year.

Bernard Stephons Edwards was charged with a felony count of aggravated crime against nature. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday.

According to the arrest warrant, an 11-year-old victim told Baton Rouge Police investigators that Edwards touched her inappropriately. Detectives collected the victim’s clothing and sent it to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

In May, the LSP Crime Lab told detectives that male DNA was discovered on the victim’s underwear.

 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days