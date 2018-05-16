79°
Man accused of molestation after touching 4-year-old girl
BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested a man they say sexually abused a 4-year-old girl while she was in the bathtub.
During an interview with the victim on January 25, the little girl said her "paw paw" touched her "down there."
The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Ellis Carter Jr.
According to the arrest report, the victim described the incident where she was in the bathtub when Carter touched the victim's side and her genitals, which she called her "tu-tu." Authorities confirmed with the guardian that Carter was the girl's Paw Paw.
Carter was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual battery and molestation of a juvenile. His bond is set at $20,000.
