79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of molestation after touching 4-year-old girl

1 hour 22 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, May 16 2018 May 16, 2018 May 16, 2018 7:52 AM May 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested a man they say sexually abused a 4-year-old girl while she was in the bathtub.

During an interview with the victim on January 25, the little girl said her "paw paw" touched her "down there."

The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Ellis Carter Jr.

According to the arrest report, the victim described the incident where she was in the bathtub when Carter touched the victim's side and her genitals, which she called her "tu-tu." Authorities confirmed with the guardian that Carter was the girl's Paw Paw.

Carter was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual battery and molestation of a juvenile. His bond is set at $20,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days