39°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of making threats, sitting outside victim's work with gun
BATON ROUGE - Police say a man threatened to harm a victim and later showed up at her work.
On Monday, Clarence Molden contacted the victim via phone and threatened her life. Molden also threatened to harm one of her friends, according to the arrest report.
Later that day, Molden was found sitting in a vehicle outside the victim's place of work on Greenwell Springs Road. Police found a .50 caliber rifle on the back seat of the vehicle.
Molden was arrested for cyberstalking and improper telephone communication.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
NFL player from Baton Rouge buys out Burlington Coat Factory layaways
-
Some Baton Rouge area Amazon customers still report delivery issues
-
DOTD using holiday humor to promote road safety
-
Officials spread holiday cheer in Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Economic growth in Livingston Parish on the rise