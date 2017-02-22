Man accused of making bombs in trailer due in court

BATON ROUGE – The man accused of building bombs in his Baton Rouge trailer is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Baton Rouge Police discovered drugs, weapons and explosives inside 24-year-old Jordan Sergeant’s trailer two weeks ago. Authorities reported finding prescription medicine bottles filled with BB’s, a fuse and combustible powder. Police also found commercial smoke bombs wrapped in electrical tape.

Last week, federal agents testified that two of the five bombs recovered from the trailer were designed to kill.

Sergeant’s family said the entire incident has been blown way out of proportion.

A security guard hired by FEMA to watch over the trailer park alerted authorities to suspicious activities; After investigating, authorities said they found the bombs in the trailer.

EDITOR's NOTE: Previous versions referenced the home being a FEMA trailer, it's not clear as to if the actual home where the drugs were found is a disaster housing unit.