Man accused of making bombs in FEMA trailer due in court

BATON ROUGE – The man accused of building bombs in his Baton Rouge FEMA trailer is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Baton Rouge Police discovered drugs, weapons and explosives inside 24-year-old Jordan Sergeant’s FEMA trailer two weeks ago. Authorities reported finding prescription medicine bottles filled with BB’s, a fuse and combustible powder. Police also found commercial smoke bombs wrapped in electrical tape.

Last week, federal agents testified that two of the five bombs recovered from the trailer were designed to kill.

Sergeant’s family said the entire incident has been blown way out of proportion.