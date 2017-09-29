76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of killing pregnant woman, parents hangs self

1 hour 46 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, September 29 2017 Sep 29, 2017 September 29, 2017 8:00 AM September 29, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL Channel 4

NEW ORLEANS- Authorities in Louisiana say a man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, fatally shooting her parents and then torching their home has apparently hanged himself.

News outlets report that Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich says 29-year-old Jatory Evans apparently hanged himself Wednesday at the Jefferson Parish Jail. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Glen Boyd says he was found around 4:25 p.m. and pronounced dead later.

Authorities say Evans stabbed his estranged girlfriend, 20-year-old Sydney Hanson, in the bedroom of a home on Nov. 7 before igniting the room while she was still alive. She was seven months pregnant.

He's also accused of shooting and stabbing Hanson's mother, Samantha Hanson, and shooting her father, Dwayne Hanson, in the head.

Cvitanovich says his office will conduct an autopsy on Evans.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days