Man accused of killing pregnant teacher found dead in cell

Photo: FOX 5 DC

CLARKSBURG, Md. (AP) - A man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day his trial's opening statements were scheduled to begin.

Jail officials said in a statement that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier apparently hanged himself Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found in a shallow grave.

The county correction department's statement says Tessier showered to prepare for court before returning to his cell, where an officer found him.

Public defender Allen Wolf has said Tessier "cared deeply" about Wallen, a school teacher. Tessier had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

A medical examiner determined Wallen's fetus was around 14 weeks old when she died.