Man accused of killing New Orleans officer sentenced to life in prison

NEW ORLEANS- A judge has sentenced Travis Boys to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing New Orleans Police Officer Daryle Holloway.

WWL-TV reports that Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman refused a request for a retrial, bringing to an end Boys' attempts to prove he was mentally ill when he shot Holloway in June 2015. In 2017 prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty, which is permissible when law enforcement officers are killed.

Boys must sever his sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension. Court records show that Boys' attorney plans to appeal the conviction.