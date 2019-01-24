49°
Man accused of killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims indicted on murder charge
BATON ROUGE - A Baker man accused of fatally shooting LSU basketball player Wayde Sims last year has been indicted on one count of second-degree murder.
20-year-old Dyteon Simpson of Baker, Louisiana was arrested last year and charged with second-degree murder. The swift arrest came nearly 24 hours after Simpson pulled a gun on Sims during a videotaped fight near Southern University in September.
Simpson later admitted to police he "intentionally" shot Sims, according to arrest records. Simpson's bond was set at $350,000.
Sims was a Junior and LSU basketball player. Before LSU, he attended University Laboratory School. He was the 2014-2015 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and was chosen for the First Team All-State selection.
