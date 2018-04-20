Man accused of kidnapping the same woman twice in less than a year

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man after he allegedly kidnapped the same woman twice over the course of about six months and raped her during the second encounter.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Elijah Kador was taken into custody Thursday for the second abduction in January.

The victim told investigators she had just parked outside a business on Plank Road on the morning of Jan. 11 when Kador jumped her and tackled her to the ground. She said Kador, who she recognized from her church, threatened to kill her if she didn't comply with his demands and then forced her into the passenger seat of his car. The victim added that Kador also had a gun in his car and she feared for her life.

He then drove the woman to an abandoned home in West Baton Rouge Parish. Once there, she says he sexually assaulted her.

According to arrest records, this isn't the first time the victim has had a run-in with Kador. In July 2017, He was arrested for kidnapping the same woman from her workplace. After that incident, the woman had told authorities that Kador knew where she lived and "believed that he could hurt her."

He pleaded guilty to simple kidnapping after that incident and sentenced to five years in prison, but a judge suspended that sentence and placed him on probation instead. A probation revocation hearing is scheduled for that case in May.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday on charges of aggravated kidnapping and simple battery. The rape allegations are currently under investigation in West Baton Rouge.